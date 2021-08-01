Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 2.1% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

