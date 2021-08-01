Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,976,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,115,422. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

