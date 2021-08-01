Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNG traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.93. 1,118,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,041. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

