Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Deere & Company by 25.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 517.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.59. 1,054,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,770. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.13. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $173.36 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.