Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $935,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 77.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,286,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $17.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $637.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $632.01. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

