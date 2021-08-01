Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in General Dynamics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

NYSE GD traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.03. The company had a trading volume of 907,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

