Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,780 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,370 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,910,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,285,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

