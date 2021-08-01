LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.30 million-$40.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.09 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.46 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $953,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,755 shares in the company, valued at $295,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

