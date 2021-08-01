Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Up 4.7%

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $26.96. 14,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,291,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.