Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.050 EPS.

NASDAQ LGND traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.51. 146,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,320. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.