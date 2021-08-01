Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.06 million.

NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,902. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Limelight Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

