Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.06 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Limelight Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.81. 3,492,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,902. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

