Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $139.43 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

