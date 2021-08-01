Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $155.00 at Oppenheimer

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LECO. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.29.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $139.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

