Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $306.91 and last traded at $305.93, with a volume of 6526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.45.

The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,719,979,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.9% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 81.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,505,000 after purchasing an additional 651,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.18.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

