Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Short Interest Update

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 273,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 381.8 days.

LNDAF stock remained flat at $$2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $2.15 price target on Línea Directa Aseguradora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research report on Wednesday.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

