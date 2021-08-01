Liquity (LQTY) Price Up 71.4% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 30.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Liquity has a market capitalization of $56.18 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 71.4% higher against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $7.19 or 0.00017322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00101784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00132903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,416.63 or 0.99807506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.86 or 0.00823818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,816,248 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

