Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 98.92. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.42.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

