Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,066.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,573. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

Littelfuse stock opened at $265.99 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

