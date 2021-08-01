Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LYV stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.82. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.