Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LZRFY traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 3,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,224. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.1034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

