Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,943.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.49 or 0.06417787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.88 or 0.01319069 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.52 or 0.00351809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00126057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00593435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.11 or 0.00355785 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00289448 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

