Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Up 68.5% in July

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,200 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the June 30th total of 437,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LOIMF opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70. Loomis AB has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

