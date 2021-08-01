Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Up 68.5% in July

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,200 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the June 30th total of 437,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LOIMF opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70. Loomis AB has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

