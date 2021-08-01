Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will announce sales of $298.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.20 million to $303.40 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $230.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after buying an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LL traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.08. 186,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $553.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.50. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

