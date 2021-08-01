Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.75.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock opened at C$11.37 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.79. The stock has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,104,383.90.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.