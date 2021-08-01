MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $128,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,640 shares of company stock worth $11,588,502. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,618,000 after acquiring an additional 971,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 373,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

