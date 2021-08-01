MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.37%. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.600 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.72. 509,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,971. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24.
In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $872,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,640 shares of company stock worth $11,588,502. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
