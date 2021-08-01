MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.37%. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.72. 509,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,971. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $872,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,640 shares of company stock worth $11,588,502. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

