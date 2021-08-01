MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.07 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. 509,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,971. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.