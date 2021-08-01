Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGU. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,091. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.