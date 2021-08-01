Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 55.3% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of MCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,265. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.