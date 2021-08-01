MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$28.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on MAG Silver to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

MAG stock traded down C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$24.77. 96,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,636. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.90. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.2521486 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at C$4,734,562.56. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total value of C$587,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,249 shares in the company, valued at C$4,495,613.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

