Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$110.00 at TD Securities

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective upped by TD Securities to C$110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

MEQ opened at C$110.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$97.42. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of C$62.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.84.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

