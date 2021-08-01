Maker Price Tops $3,058.19 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $3,058.19 or 0.07217484 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and approximately $107.82 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.07 or 0.00800225 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

