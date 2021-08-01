Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of -155.30 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

