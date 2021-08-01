Man Group plc Has $876,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $348.16 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 76.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

