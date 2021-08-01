Man Group plc Invests $1.04 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,044,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after purchasing an additional 371,455 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $60.81 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.59.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,222,588 shares of company stock worth $69,700,317. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

