Man Group plc Makes New Investment in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

SLQT opened at $17.80 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.20.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.