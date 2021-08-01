Man Group plc Sells 1,880 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Man Group plc cut its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth about $5,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 685.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 177,157 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth about $6,479,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth about $58,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. The business had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

