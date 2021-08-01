Man Group plc Takes $1.16 Million Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 127,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.88. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

