Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys 786 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned about 0.46% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,271,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,465,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,675,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.89. 19,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,314. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

