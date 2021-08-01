Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $534,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $86,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,844,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,351,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,308,695 shares of company stock valued at $363,044,965 in the last quarter.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.42. 16,173,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,612,794. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

