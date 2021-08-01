Marc E. Binda Sells 5,230 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

