Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 64,708 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

