Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Cut to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.51.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $147.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,604,000 after buying an additional 221,825 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

