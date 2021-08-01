Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $941,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,465,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,780,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

