Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $621.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,632. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $631.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $568.18. The stock has a market cap of $296.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

