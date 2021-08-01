Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 16,469 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,469 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,464,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

