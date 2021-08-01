Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 262 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $37.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,473.71. 139,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,375.27. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $900.22 and a 52 week high of $1,519.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 238.39% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.