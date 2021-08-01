Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 3,074 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,835,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

