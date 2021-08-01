Materion (MTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $71.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

